Odisha government has put an alert on all districts with cyclonic storm Jawad likely reaching the state on 4 December. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted formation of a low pressure area over south Andaman Sea in the next 48 hours and the possibility of its eventual build-up into a cyclone.

IMD has also issued red, orange and yellow alert in some districts predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in the next few days.

The weather office said that the low pressure area brewing over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining area will intensify into a depression and take the shape of a cyclonic storm around December 3. The system will move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4 morning.

“Though it is clear that the cyclonic storm will approach the Odisha coast, it is too immature to say where it will make land fall and other details. However, under its impact several coastal districts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall from December 3. South Odisha districts may also experience heavy rainfall on December 3."

The weather office said that the intensity of rainfall in Odisha will increase from December 4, especially in the coastal districts and interior districts will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Some parts of coastal Odisha will experience extremely heavy rainfall (20 cms or above) during the period.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall expected in these region:

The IMD has issued red warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Orange warning, which indicates less intensity than the red warning, has been issued in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput districts for December 4 after the cyclonic storm reaches near the coast.

It also issued yellow warning indicating heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Malkangiri districts on the same day.

The weather office also issued rainfall warning on December 5 and said several parts of Odisha will experience maximum wind speed of 90 kmph from December 4 morning for 12 hours and rainfall.

The sea condition is likely to be very rough with the squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph on December 3. The wind speed is likely to reach 80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph on December 4 morning, an advisory issued by him said. No immediate warning has been issued to the ports so far.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday asked collectors of 13 districts to prepare for evacuation of the people and has chalked out a disaster management strategy by requisitioning NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operation.

(With inputs from agencies)

