In the view of Cyclone Jawad , India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) have issued a red alert predicting gale along West Bengal coast for today. Meanwhile, orange and yellow alerts have been issued for some districts for 4-5 December forecasting heavy to very heavy rains, as per a release on 30 November.

Tracking the movement of the cyclonic storm, IMD on Saturday said, as quoted by news agency PTI, that it is likely to weaken into a deep depression before making landfall near Puri in Odisha on Sunday.

IMD in an official statement said, “It is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during next 12 hours and then north-northeastwards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon as a Deep Depression. Subsequently, it is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast."

Full forecast here:

Red alert issued for gale along West Bengal coast

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to commence along and off West Bengal coast from 4 December morning and become Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from evening for the subsequent 12 hours.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from 3 December to 5 December.

These area likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain

4 December:

Orange Color alert issued for East and West Midnapore districts predicting heavy to very heavy rain (7-20cm)

Yellow alert for heavy rain (7-11cm) has been issued for North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah districts.

5 December:

Orange alert for East and West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Kolkata and Howrah districts. Heavy to very heavy rain (7-20cm) likely.

Heavy rain (7-11cm) likely to occur at one or two places over Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman and Malda districts. Yellow alert issued.

Wind Warning

4 December:

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over the North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Hooghly, Jhargram and Howrah districts during 4th December 2021.

5 December:

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over the North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Jhargram and Howrah districts and wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over Hooghly, Nadia, East Bardhaman, Murshidababad and Malda districts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.