Issuing extensive warning in the view of Cyclone Jawad , India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning said, depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into deep depression and likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.

The cyclone is expected to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, the weather agency said on Thursday.

Depression intensified into a DD at 0530hrs IST of 3rd Dec2021,over the westcentral & adjoining south BoB near Lat. 13.4°N & Long. 86.4°E. To intensify into a CS during next 12hrs & likely to reach west-central BoB off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by tomorrow morning, an IMD tweet said.

IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

What we know so far:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit the coast of North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha around the morning of December 4, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour. Heavy rainfall and tidal waves are forecasted.

Red alert has been issued for 4 Odisha districts, Orange alert for 7 and Yellow alert for 4 districts predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall. Fishing activities will remain prohibited till 5 December. Odisha is likely to be the worst-affected state

In Odisha, as many as 266 rescue teams including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force will be deployed in coastal districts.

Umashankar Das, a scientist at the IMD, as quoted by ANI, said advised people to remain indoors. Das also said that the wind speed in coastal areas would be around 60-80 kmph from the afternoon of December 4. There is a possibility of landslides in hilly areas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of West Bengal from 3 to 6 December, the weather office said.

The NDRF has deployed eight teams in West Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Jawad. Two teams have been deployed in Kolkata and one each in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Hooghly, and Nadia.

Cyclone Jawad is likely to have moderate impact in Jharkhand. IMD officials said that no warning had been issued for Jharkhand in view of the cyclone. Light rainfall is expected in some districts between 3 to 6 December.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with senior officials on Jawad. He was briefed by the officials about the movement of the cyclonic storm and its likely impact.

As per his office, the PM Modi directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.

In view of the cyclone, East Coast Railway has decided to cancel as many as 95 trains. It further said in a tweet, as per forecast of Met Dept., Cyclone 'Jawad' may hit Odisha on 3rd - 4th Dec. For the safety of passengers 95 Trains originating from different destination and passing over ECoR and originating from ECoR have been cancelled.

(With inputs from agencies)

