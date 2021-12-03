Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Issuing extensive warning in the view of Cyclone Jawad, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning said, depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into deep depression and likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.

The cyclone is expected to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, the weather agency said on Thursday.

Depression intensified into a DD at 0530hrs IST of 3rd Dec2021,over the westcentral & adjoining south BoB near Lat. 13.4°N & Long. 86.4°E. To intensify into a CS during next 12hrs & likely to reach west-central BoB off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by tomorrow morning, an IMD tweet said.

IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

What we know so far:

