The impact of Cyclone Jawad is not as strong as it was expected, and it is weakening
The cyclone would bring with it heavy to very heavy rainfall
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Cyclone Jawad has further weakened to depression from deep depression. It is likely to reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon today. Some districts in Odisha and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Tracking its movement, the weather agency tweeted on Sunday morning, “The DD lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 05th Dec, over northwest & adjoining westcentral BoB near Lat18.2°N, Long85.4°E, about 130km SSE of Gopalpur."
Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday
In next three hours, moderate rain/thundershowers with one or two intense/heavy spells of rain are expected in some parts of districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack
Squally winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph will blow over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast from December 5 morning till afternoon.
Odisha's Puri witnesses moderate rainfall as cyclonic storm Jawad is likely to reach around noon today. Watch Video:
