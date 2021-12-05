This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The impact of Cyclone Jawad is not as strong as it was expected, and it is weakening
The cyclone would bring with it heavy to very heavy rainfall
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Cyclone Jawad has further weakened to depression from deep depression. It is likely to reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon today. Some districts in Odisha and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Cyclone Jawad has further weakened to depression from deep depression. It is likely to reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon today. Some districts in Odisha and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Tracking its movement, the weather agency tweeted on Sunday morning, “The DD lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 05th Dec, over northwest & adjoining westcentral BoB near Lat18.2°N, Long85.4°E, about 130km SSE of Gopalpur."
Tracking its movement, the weather agency tweeted on Sunday morning, “The DD lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 05th Dec, over northwest & adjoining westcentral BoB near Lat18.2°N, Long85.4°E, about 130km SSE of Gopalpur."