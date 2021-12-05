Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Cyclone Jawad has further weakened to depression from deep depression. It is likely to reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon today. Some districts in Odisha and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Tracking its movement, the weather agency tweeted on Sunday morning, "The DD lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 05th Dec, over northwest & adjoining westcentral BoB near Lat18.2°N, Long85.4°E, about 130km SSE of Gopalpur."

Likely to move north-northeast wards, weaken further into a Depression and reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon of today, it also said.

“The impact of Cyclonic storm 'Jawad' is not as strong as it was expected, and it is weakening," National Disaster Response Force Director General Atul Karwal said on Saturday.

The cyclone would bring with it heavy to very heavy rainfall. Wind speeds ranging up to 90-100 kmph accompanied by tidal waves, are expected.

These areas are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall:

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha on Sunday.

Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday

In next three hours, moderate rain/thundershowers with one or two intense/heavy spells of rain are expected in some parts of districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack

Squally winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph will blow over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast from December 5 morning till afternoon.

Odisha's Puri witnesses moderate rainfall as cyclonic storm Jawad is likely to reach around noon today. Watch Video:

West Bengal

The met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Kolkata, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Hooghly and Howrah districts.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur on Monday in the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad

Meanwhile, the sea at West Bengal's Digha has turned rough due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Watch video:

North East states

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday

(With inputs from agencies)

