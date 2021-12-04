Under the influence of Cyclone Jawad , three states - Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - are likely to witness heavy rains today and also in the coming days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the cyclonic storm is likely to hit north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday morning.

In its latest tweet, IMD said, The cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal lay centered on Friday night, over westcentral Bay of Bengal about 250 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 430 km south-southwest of Puri and 510 km south-southwest of Paradip .

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," IMD added.

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast," it added.

What we know so far:

Odisha: Schools have been ordered to remain shut in 19 Odisha districts today where heavy rainfall in expected. These districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Khordha, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, and Mayurbhanj.

People from 41 coastal villages of Bhadrak districts have been shifted to various shelter. COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Earlier this week, IMD had issued a Red alert for 4 Odisha districts, Orange alert for 7 and Yellow alert for 4 districts predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh: The state government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts of Andhra Pradesh - Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. As many as 197 relief camps in schools and community halls

Eleven teams of NDRF have been deployed whereas 5 teams of SDRF and six teams of Coast Guard are in place. ₹1 crore has been released to tackle any unforeseen situation.

West Bengal: Heavy to very rainfall is expected in parts of West Bengal in coming days. On Saturday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts and heavy rain in North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Hooghly and Howrah.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Kolkata, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Hooghly and Howrah districts, the weatherman said. Heavy rain is also likely to occur on Monday in the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad districts.

Inhabitants of the state's low lying areas, mainly in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts, have been moved to higher lands and safe shelters. NDRF and SDRF teams have been positioned at various places in coastal areas for timely rescue and relief operations.

Indian Navy ramps up rescue and relief operations: A total of 13 flood relief teams (FRT) and four diving teams are kept on standby to be deployed for assisting in the rescue and relief operations.

“Four ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along with the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast," a release said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.