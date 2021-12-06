Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over south Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura
North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad are likely to witness heavy rain till Tuesday morning
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cyclone Jawad has further weakened into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast on Sunday. It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well marked low-pressure area during the next few hours. Under its influence, some parts of eastern and north eastern region are likely to receive rains today and tomorrow.
Tracking its movement, the weather agency tweeted on Monday morning, Depression (remnant of CS JAWAD) lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 05122021, over northwest Bay of Bengal close to north Odisha coast about 70 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha), 65 km east-southeast of Chandbali. To weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 06 hrs