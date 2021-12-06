India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cyclone Jawad has further weakened into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast on Sunday. It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well marked low-pressure area during the next few hours. Under its influence, some parts of eastern and north eastern region are likely to receive rains today and tomorrow.

