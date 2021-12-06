Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Cyclone Jawad: IMD says ‘heavy’ rains to continue in these states till Tuesday. Full forecast here

Cyclone Jawad: IMD says ‘heavy’ rains to continue in these states till Tuesday. Full forecast here

Kolkata: Commuters at a road during rain due to Cyclone Jawad, in Kolkata, Sunday
2 min read . 06:27 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

  • Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over south Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura 
  • North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad are likely to witness heavy rain till Tuesday morning

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cyclone Jawad has further weakened into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast on Sunday. It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well marked low-pressure area during the next few hours. Under its influence, some parts of eastern and north eastern region are likely to receive rains today and tomorrow.

Tracking its movement, the weather agency tweeted on Monday morning, Depression (remnant of CS JAWAD) lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 05122021, over northwest Bay of Bengal close to north Odisha coast about 70 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha), 65 km east-southeast of Chandbali. To weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 06 hrs

These regions are likely to receive rains today:

  • Today, light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over south Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura  
  • The weatherman said the districts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad are likely to witness heavy rain till Tuesday morning.
  • Squally wind with speed reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 kmph is also likely along and off the West Bengal coast till Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain pounded the southern part of West Bengal and coastal region of Odisha on Sunday affecting normal life, as cyclone Jawad weakened into a depression, the Met department said.

It affected functioning of Paradip port in Odisha while reports of crop loss is received from different parts of the state, an official said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has stopped ferry services on the Hooghly river, evacuated people from coastal areas and urged tourists not to visit seaside resorts.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts

(With inputs from agencies)

