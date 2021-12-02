Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways cancels nearly 100 trains on Dec 3, 4. Full list

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coastal regions tomorrow
In view of the cyclone, East Coast Railway has decided to cancel as many as 95 trains
With Cyclone Jawad approaching Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coastal regions, Indian Railways has decided to cancels nearly 100 trains on December 3 and 4.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low pressure area brewing over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining area will intensify into a depression and take the shape of a cyclonic storm around December 3. The system will move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4 morning.
“Though it is clear that the cyclonic storm will approach the Odisha coast, it is too immature to say where it will make land fall and other details. However, under its impact several coastal districts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall from December 3. South Odisha districts may also experience heavy rainfall on December 3."
IMD has also issued red, orange and yellow alert in some Odisha districts predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in the next few days.
In view of the cyclone threats, East Coast Railway has decided to cancel as many as 95 trains. It further said in a tweet, as per forecast of Met Dept., Cyclone 'Jawad' may hit Odisha on 3rd - 4th Dec. For the safety of passengers 95 Trains originating from different destination and passing over ECoR and originating from ECoR have been cancelled.
