Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways cancels nearly 100 trains on Dec 3, 4. Full list

Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways cancels nearly 100 trains on Dec 3, 4. Full list

Indian Railways have decided to cancels 95 trains on December 3 and 4
1 min read . 12:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coastal regions tomorrow
  • In view of the cyclone, East Coast Railway has decided to cancel as many as 95 trains

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With Cyclone Jawad approaching Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coastal regions, Indian Railways has decided to cancels nearly 100 trains on December 3 and 4. 

With Cyclone Jawad approaching Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coastal regions, Indian Railways has decided to cancels nearly 100 trains on December 3 and 4. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low pressure area brewing over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining area will intensify into a depression and take the shape of a cyclonic storm around December 3. The system will move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4 morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low pressure area brewing over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining area will intensify into a depression and take the shape of a cyclonic storm around December 3. The system will move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4 morning.

“Though it is clear that the cyclonic storm will approach the Odisha coast, it is too immature to say where it will make land fall and other details. However, under its impact several coastal districts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall from December 3. South Odisha districts may also experience heavy rainfall on December 3."

“Though it is clear that the cyclonic storm will approach the Odisha coast, it is too immature to say where it will make land fall and other details. However, under its impact several coastal districts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall from December 3. South Odisha districts may also experience heavy rainfall on December 3."

IMD has also issued red, orange and yellow alert in some Odisha districts predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in the next few days.

IMD has also issued red, orange and yellow alert in some Odisha districts predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in the next few days.

In view of the cyclone threats, East Coast Railway has decided to cancel as many as 95 trains. It further said in a tweet, as per forecast of Met Dept., Cyclone 'Jawad' may hit Odisha on 3rd - 4th Dec. For the safety of passengers 95 Trains originating from different destination and passing over ECoR and originating from ECoR have been cancelled. 

In view of the cyclone threats, East Coast Railway has decided to cancel as many as 95 trains. It further said in a tweet, as per forecast of Met Dept., Cyclone 'Jawad' may hit Odisha on 3rd - 4th Dec. For the safety of passengers 95 Trains originating from different destination and passing over ECoR and originating from ECoR have been cancelled. 

Check the full list here: 

Check the full list here: 

View Full Image
Trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Jawad
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Jawad
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Jawad
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Jawad
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Jawad
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Jawad
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!