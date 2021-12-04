PURI : People at Puri beach in Odisha has been asked to vacate the area as cyclone Jawad approaches. Police has been deployed to expedite the process, newss agency ANI reported.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh told ANI that shelter homes have been established in the city.

"The safety of the people is our topmost priority. Everyone present at the Puri beach has been asked to vacate the area. Shelter homes have been established in Puri; all are requested to follow government guidelines on Cyclone Jawad," Singh said.

In the latest update, “The Jawad cyclone is known to be currently located around 210 km in the southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 390km southwest of Puri. The cyclone is showing signs of weakening. The cyclone will move away from Odisha by tomorrow evening," said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

Earlier the IMD had issued fisherman warning asking them not to venture into westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coast.

Puri District Magistrate Samarth Verma informed that teams that will undertake the restoration of power and drinking water supply services are in place.

"The evacuation of people from vulnerable areas is ongoing. Teams for restoration of services like power and drinking water supply post-cyclone are ready. Those in cyclone shelters are being provided with hot meals," Verma said.

At 5.30 am on Saturday, Cyclone Jawad lay centred over west-central Bay of Bengal about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 410 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed in an official statement.

As per the last bulletin released by IMD 'Jawad' is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during the next 12 hours.

"It is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during next 12 hours and then north-northeastwards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon as a Deep Depression. Subsequently, it is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast," IMD said.

IMD has also issued red, orange and yellow alert for various districts in West Bengal.

Indian Railways also decided to cancel more than seventy-five passengers trains passing through Odisha for two days on December 4 and 5 in the wake of Cyclone Jawad.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.