A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Jawad' on Friday morning, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone is expected to reach the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast by Saturday morning and make landfall somewhere in Puri district before heading out to the Bay of Bengal.

Very heavy rainfall is likely to start in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha by Friday evening. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase on Saturday, the weather department said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

The low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on 30 November. It intensified into a depression on 2 December.

A red warning has been issued for Andra Pradesh's Srikakulam, Vizianagram and Visakhapatnam districts for Saturday. The red colour warning has also been issued for the Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha

The name of the cyclone – 'Jawad' – has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.

Here are the latest updates:

NDRF preparedness: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked a total of 64 teams to tackle the situation arising out of the cyclone.

NDRF director-general (DG) Atul Karwal said that while 46 teams have been deployed or pre-positioned in the vulnerable states, 18 teams have been kept in reserve.

According to the deployment map shared by the DG, out of the 46 teams, 19 are based in West Bengal, 17 in Odisha, 19 in Andhra Pradesh apart from seven in Tamil Nadu and two in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Odisha govt's plans: Odisha government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and ODRAF in coastal districts.

Trains cancelled: Around 65 trains from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district scheduled for 3 and 4 December have been cancelled, informed the East Coast Railways on Friday.

Warning for fishermen: Sea conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in central and north Bay of Bengal from Friday to Sunday.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea as the gale wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph is likely to occur over the Bay of Bengal," the IMD has said.

Odisha has banned all fishing activities in the Bay of Bengal as well as the Chilika Lake.

Landslide warning: “Farmers are requested to safeguard their crops. People in low-lying areas should stay in safer places. Due to gale wind, people should stay in safer places as landslides are likely to occur," said IMD Amaravati director Stella Samuel.

