The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed forty-six teams in West Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Jawad.

“A total of 46 NDRF teams have been sent to Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and are prepositioned there. IDS is on alert if the situation arises to airlift any of the teams. 18 more teams are on standby," said Atul Karwal DG NDRF.

A single NDRF team has about 30 personnel who are equipped with pole cutters, electric saws to cut uprooted trees, an inflatable boat and some other relief and rescue gadgets.

"We are confident of taking care of the situation," Karwal said, adding all preparations have been done by the federal contingency force to help the affected states and the citizens.

Two teams have been deployed in Kolkata and one each in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Hooghly, and Nadia.

As the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to develop in view of Cyclone Jawad, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects.

Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha around the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

