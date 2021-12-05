BHUBANESWAR , KOLKATA : Heavy rains lashed parts of Odisha, on Sunday, as remnants of cyclone Jawad , which has weakened into a deep depression, neared the coast.

The system moved north-northeastwards at 20 kmph in the last six hours and is over west-central Bay of Bengal, 120 km from Puri, the weather office said in its 11.30 am bulletin.

The Deep Depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’) over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 05th December 2021, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 5, 2021

It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area around midnight, it added.

The Indian Metrological Department, on Saturday evening, had announced that the cyclonic storm Jawad had weakened into a deep depression at 5.30pm and is located at about 180 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Here are the latest updates:-

Rainfall in Odisha: Rainfall was reported from most districts of the state. Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Rainfall will continue till Sunday evening and gradually shift to the northern region of the state as the remnants of the cyclone move towards West Bengal. The state's average rainfall was 11.8 mm, officials said.

Rainfall in West Bengal: Rains lashed Kolkata and other southern parts of the state on Sunday with cyclonic storm Jawad laying centred 180 km from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Precaution: The beaches in Puri have been vacated as a precautionary measure. The West Bengal government also stopped ferry services on the Hooghly River and urged tourists not to visit seaside resorts.

Wind Speed forecast: The weather office said that squally winds packing speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail along and off the Odisha coast on Sunday.

The IMD predicted that wind speed will not exceed 55 kmph in coastal areas as the system approaches West Bengal.

Fishermen warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest Bay of Bengal, along & off Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 24 hours and along and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal along & off north Andhra Pradesh coast during next 12 hours.

Sea Condition: The IMD also said that rough to very rough sea conditions were likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts during next 24 hours and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off North Andhra Pradesh coast during next 12 hours.

West Bengal government plan : Nineteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in West Bengal and quick response teams of the state power and public works departments and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) have been posted at crucial points.

