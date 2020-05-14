Cyclone likely to build over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 16, forecasts IMD

NEW DELHI : A low pressure system is fast intensifying over southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to build into a cyclonic storm around May 16 evening, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

In its latest forecast, the weather department said that the low pressure system has become more prominent and continues to gain strength. It may developed into a cyclonic storm by May 16 evening and move north-westwards initially till May 17th. After that it is expected to recurve north-eastwards towards North Bay of Bengal during 18-19th May.

If it intensifies to become a cyclone, it will be named Amphan (suggested by Thailand) and could be the first cyclone to be formed in the North Indian Ocean this year.

The weather department issued advisory for fishermen not to venture into the south and central Bay of Bengal from Friday onwards and asked those in the sea to return to the coast immediately. The sea conditions would remain very rough over south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea over the next few days.

Squally weather conditions with wind speed gusting upto 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off north Andhra Pradesh- south Odisha coast May 18 onwards. Moderate rainfall is expected over parts of coastal Odisha and coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal during the same period, while heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“In association with the above system, the conditions are also becoming favorable for advance of southwest monsoon over south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 16," said IMD, which is expected to announce the onset date for the southwest monsoon on Friday.

