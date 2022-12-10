Cyclone Mandous causes major damage in Tamil Nadu, Andhra; heavy rains to continue. 10 pts2 min read . 03:00 PM IST
Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed when the cyclone crossed Chennai, 4 people were killed
Cyclone Mandous on Saturday weakened into a deep depression but, in the last two days it has created havoc in southern peninsula.
Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu along with Andhra Pradesh have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD tweeted on Saturday, "The cyclonic storm Mandous (meaning treasure box) weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th December." Here's are the key updates
Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed when the cyclone crossed the city on the intervening night of December 9 and 10.
Currently, civic workers are working round the clock to remove the trees. Around 25,000 civic workers were involved in various activities.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also confirmed that 4 persons were killed. However, he did not elaborate on this further.
The heavy rains also caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, many subways were completely submerged triggering massive traffic snarls. However, water has receded in many parts of the city and vehicular traffic was smooth.
The cyclone damaged electric poles and transformers, due to which power had been suspended in 600 places. However, it has been restored in around 300 places.
Earlier, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said over 9,000 people have been lodged in 205 relief centres.
Between 6 am on Friday and 6 am today, 30 domestic and international flights were cancelled as airport operations were affected due to the cyclone. The airport runway was briefly closed in the early hours today. Besides, nine outbound flights were cancelled while 21 incoming airplanes were diverted to other cities today.
The government anticipated the situation and put in all preventive measures and could therefore prevent major damage, Stalin, who reviewed the situation at Kasimedu area, said adding, "With advanced planning, this government proved any disaster can be managed."
Meanwhile, in Andhra, devotees visiting Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala faced several problems ranging from hampered darshan to difficulty in reaching hotels as heavy rain battered the city under the influence of the cyclone.
As per reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their hotels/accommodations.
