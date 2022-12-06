Cyclone Mandous likely to form over Bay of Bengal. These states to be impacted

A low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman sea and neighbourhood on 5 December and persisted over the same region. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by today evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the 8 December morning.

