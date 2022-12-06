Cyclone Mandous likely to form over Bay of Bengal. These states to be impacted

A new tropical cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and is going to impact Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. The coastal areas are going to receive heavy rainfall due to the formation the cyclonic storm.
The cyclonic storm will be named 'Cyclone Mandous', the name which is given by the United Arab Emirates which means a treasure box in the Arabic language. It will be second tropical storm to rise in Bay of Bengal post-monsoon this year after 'Cyclone Sitrang' which hit the Bangladesh coast in month of October. Cyclone Mandous is likely to cross the coast on 8 December.
A low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman sea and neighbourhood on 5 December and persisted over the same region. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by today evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the 8 December morning.
“As per INSAT 3d imagery clouds associated with the low-pressure area is broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over Andaman sea adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal convection has increased during last 6 hours minimum Cloud Top Temperature (CTT)-93°c," according to a statement by IMD.
Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 7 December mid-night. Rainfall activity would gradually increase with rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 5 and 9 December.
Heavy to extremely heavy rains with gale-speed winds are likely to batter Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, between 7 and 9 December with a rise on 8th Dec, according to private weather forecast agency Skymet.
“A cyclone is likely to form, but it may weaken before reaching the coast," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather Services, a private forecaster. “But coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will get heavy showers on December 7 and 8. It’s a fast-moving weather system."
Meanwhile, in a wake of heavy rainfall on December 8, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu.
*With inputs from agencies
