Cyclone Mandous completely damages this road in Andhra Pradesh

According to Kakinada police, the Kakinada-Uppada road in Andhra Pradesh has been completely damaged due to the strong waves and winds brought by cylone Mandous
Kakinada-Uppada road in Andhra Pradesh has been completely damaged owing to due to strong waves and winds brought by cyclone Mandous. The road has been closed for tourist entry by the Kakinada police.
District Superintendent of Police P Rabindranath after inspecting the road said, "the storm had not subsided and the beach road from Kakinada to Uppada is wholly destroyed"
He added, "The vehicles going from Kakinada to Uppada were diverted towards Acchampeta and the vehicles from Uppada to Kakinada were diverted via Pithapuram,"
He also informed that two Circle Inspectors(CIs) had been appointed to patrol at night and warn people of potential dangers.
Farmers in Krishna district also suffered crop losses as a result of the rains triggered by cyclone Mandous.
As per India Meteorological Department(IMD), along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and other areas of Tamil Nadu have witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds as cyclone Mandous passed through the southern states on Saturday.
The top weather body also informed via Twitter about the weakening of cyclone Mandous, it tweeted, “Deep Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm Mandous) weakened into a Depression over north Tamil Nadu. To gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 12 hours"
IMD further said, "It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and weaken gradually further."
On Saturday, the KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district recorded the highest 258 mm rainfall and the road from KVB Puram Mandal to Srikalahasti was blocked due to heavy water flow from nearby ponds and lakes.
According to reports, cyclone Mandous killed at least 4 people in Tamil Nadu as it battered several districts with heavy rain and strong winds, causing property damage and power outages.
Under influence of cyclone Mandous, the squally wind is likely to prevail over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea between December 13-15.
(With inputs from agencies)
