The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that in the aftermath of Cyclone Mandous heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh till 13 December.
Cyclone Mandous has made landfall Mahabalipuram on Friday night, and resulted in rainfall across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and also the Union Territory of Puducherry.
IMD forecasted that heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.
The weather department also informed that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea around 13 December.
Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu received rain on Monday with the IMD forecasting more rainfall till December 15 owing to a cyclonic circulation and low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13. Schools in certain areas including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides Kancheepuram district declared a holiday on Monday based on the forecast.
The cyclonic storm killed at least four people in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the top state official said, as heavy rain and strong winds buffeted several districts damaging property and causing power outages.
The storm damaged 185 houses and huts, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, told reporters. The storm uprooted 400 trees in the state capital Chennai, a hub for auto makers and technology firms.
Nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief personnel, were involved in the relief work, and more than 9,000 people were moved to safety in 201 relief camps, Stalin said.
Mandous had weakened from an earlier severe category as it swept past Sri Lanka, where schools were closed on Friday due to high air pollution levels from the storm.
It was expected to gradually weaken into a low-pressure area, India's meteorological department tweeted on Saturday.
