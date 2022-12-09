Cyclone Mandous, which is likely to intensify on Friday, therefore the Tamil Nadu officials have suggested some precautionary measures for the citizens to avoid any kind of mishap. Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai is one of the most vulnerable areas that might witness a fierce cyclone . A red alert has been issued for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu for Friday, while six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed.

Cyclone Mandous: Here are 10 points about how it will change Tamil Nadu's weather this week

1. Mandous means "treasure box". The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has given the cyclone this name.

2. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a deep depression over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Mandous. Consequently, the weather monitoring agency has issued an alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

3. Under the influence of cyclone Mandous, several southern states are likely to witness very heavy rains for the next couple of days, IMD said in its latest weather forecast.

4. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places.

5. Whereas Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may witness isolated heavy rainfall over their adjoining areas. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rains on December 10, it added.

6. Squally winds are predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh till December 10. It is likely to reduce gradually to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by the afternoon of December 10 and then to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by December 10 night.

7. The Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor District Collector Y Harinarayanan has ordered the district and Mandal level officials of all departments to be vigilant and make advance arrangements for relief operations in the wake of Cyclone Mandus for four days from 8 to 11 December.

8. The Greater Chennai Corporation issued precautionary measures and ordered to close of all parks and playgrounds till further notice. The civic body has also advised people not to go to the beaches on 9 December, and also asked them to park cars in open areas.

9. All the schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal in view of cyclone Mandous.

10. All shops near the beaches have been closed due to the cyclone alert while fishing boats were moored far off the beaches for safety. Ambulances have been also deployed on the beachfront for emergency response.