Cyclone Mandous: Chennai civic body issues dos and don'ts. 10 points

Cyclone Mandous, which is likely to intensify on Friday, therefore the Tamil Nadu officials have suggested some precautionary measures for the citizens to avoid any kind of mishap. Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai is one of the most vulnerable areas that might witness a fierce cyclone. A red alert has been issued for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu for Friday, while six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed.

