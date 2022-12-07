On December 7, light to moderate rain is expected in many places. Also, isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over the coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area
Today, the low-pressure area that had been developing over the South Andaman Sea and its surrounding region intensified into a cyclonic storm Mandous. By Thursday, the storm is likely to head toward south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Today, the low-pressure area that had been developing over the South Andaman Sea and its surrounding region intensified into a cyclonic storm Mandous. By Thursday, the storm is likely to head toward south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry.
Here are 10 points to know about the approaching storm:
Here are 10 points to know about the approaching storm:
1] On Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issues an alert with respect to Low pressure region which had formed over South Andaman Sea.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1] On Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issues an alert with respect to Low pressure region which had formed over South Andaman Sea.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2] According to the IMD, heavy rains are predicted to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 7-9 due to low pressure over the southern part of the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.
2] According to the IMD, heavy rains are predicted to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 7-9 due to low pressure over the southern part of the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.
3] As per IMD, a trough is present from the Comorin area to the north Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.
3] As per IMD, a trough is present from the Comorin area to the north Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.
4] On Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gave the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry the assurance that all central agencies would be available to help them deal with any potential cyclone over the Bay of Bengal at the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4] On Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gave the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry the assurance that all central agencies would be available to help them deal with any potential cyclone over the Bay of Bengal at the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5] The Director General of the IMD)provided the Committee with an update on the Bay of Bengal weather system, which is expected to move west-northwestward and concentrate into a Depression over the South East Bay of Bengal.
5] The Director General of the IMD)provided the Committee with an update on the Bay of Bengal weather system, which is expected to move west-northwestward and concentrate into a Depression over the South East Bay of Bengal.
6] Light to moderate rain is expected in many places today. In additioin to that, isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over the coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
7] The storm is likely to continue to move West-Northwestwards and intensify further around Wednesday evening and reach South West Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7] The storm is likely to continue to move West-Northwestwards and intensify further around Wednesday evening and reach South West Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
8] The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reported that it had made five teams available to Tamil Nadu and three teams to Puducherry in response to their requests. Additionally, teams were kept on standby for Andhra Pradesh so that they could be activated as soon as the State Government wished.
8] The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reported that it had made five teams available to Tamil Nadu and three teams to Puducherry in response to their requests. Additionally, teams were kept on standby for Andhra Pradesh so that they could be activated as soon as the State Government wished.
9] Ships and aircraft, as well as Army and Navy rescue and relief teams, have been kept on standby. With its ships, the Coast Guard is also prepared.
9] Ships and aircraft, as well as Army and Navy rescue and relief teams, have been kept on standby. With its ships, the Coast Guard is also prepared.
10] On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
10] On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Other than this, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Other than this, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.