India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' has hit the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and is likely to cause severe damages. Under its influence, the states are likely to witness very heavy rains and squally weather with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from midnight of today to the early hours of tomorrow.

"The severe cyclonic storm Mandous over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 270km East-southeast of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9," IMD said in a tweet.

CS Mandous about 180km SE of Mamallapuram(Mahabalipuram) at 1130IST of https://t.co/D76vOj7d0c cross north TN,Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram as a CS during midnight of 9Dec to early hours of 10Dec pic.twitter.com/1nUyRl4LSm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 9, 2022

Here are the 10 latest updates:

A red alert has been issued for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu for Friday, while six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed.

Extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema on 9 th and 10 December

Squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing along & off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh-north Sri Lanka coasts. It would increase and become 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by today afternoon and 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from today, the 09th December evening till early hours of 10th December

Chennai administration asked people not to visit beaches tomorrow and also asked them to park cars in open areas and not under trees. Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner are discussing with officials regarding precautionary measures

Meanwhile, all shops on the beach were closed due to the cyclone alert while fishing boats were moored far off the beaches for safety.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out in the sea.

Fearing heavy rains, all the schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal

The cyclonic storm Mandous is very likely to weaken into a deep depression within 3 hours after landfall. Hence, any structural damage is not expected over the interior districts of Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh.

However, the heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over districts of north interior Tamilnadu, Rayalaseema and adjoining districts of South Interior Karnataka on 10th December.