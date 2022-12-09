Cyclone Mandous ranked ‘severe’: IMD issues red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts. 10 key points1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 03:18 PM IST
Extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, IMD said
Extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' has hit the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and is likely to cause severe damages. Under its influence, the states are likely to witness very heavy rains and squally weather with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from midnight of today to the early hours of tomorrow.