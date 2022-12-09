India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' has hit the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and is likely to cause severe damages. Under its influence, the states are likely to witness very heavy rains and squally weather with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from midnight of today to the early hours of tomorrow.

