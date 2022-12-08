Cyclone Mandous moving at speed of 12 kmph, heavy rains expected in these states1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 07:18 PM IST
IMD also issued a storm surge warning forecasting a storm surge of about 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide
IMD also issued a storm surge warning forecasting a storm surge of about 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide
A deep depression that was over Southeast and the neighbouring Southwest Bay of Bengal is moving nearly west-northwestward at a speed of 12 kmph for past 6 hours and is reported to be 390 km away from the coast of Karaikal and 480 km southwest of Chennai according to a release by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).