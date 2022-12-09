Cyclone Mandous: Ops affected at Chennai airport; several flights cancelled

Cyclone Mandous: Ops affected at Chennai airport; several flights cancelled1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
Operations at the Chennai airport have been affected as several flights have been canceled due to the Cyclone Mandous. The Chennai airport has said that the flights have been cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions.’
“Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for further updates," Chennai airport official handle tweeted.
The airport authorities requested the passengers to check with concerned airlines for updates for the flights.
The flights which were scheduled to arrive and depart Tuticorin, Kadapa, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Madurai, Vijayawada, Mangaluru, Calicut, Tiruchirappalli, Hubli, and Kannur.
According to weather agency India Meteorological Department (IMD), a deep depression over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Mandous. Consequently, the agency has issued an alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
The states are likely to witness very heavy rains and squally weather with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from midnight of today to the early hours of tomorrow.
Cyclone Mandous which is likely to intensify on Friday, due to which Tamil Nadu officials have suggested precautionary measures for the citizens to avoid any kind of mishap. Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai is one of the most vulnerable areas that might witness a fierce cyclone.
In view of cyclone Mandous, the weather agency issued a red alert in three districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. The districts that are on alert include Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Kancheepuram, while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed.
While, Puducherry administration decided to close schools and colleges on 9 December.
