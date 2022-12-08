Cyclone Mandous: Schools and colleges in Puducherry to remain closed on 9 Dec1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 07:56 PM IST
- IMD has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on 9 December
In the view of forecast of heavy rains by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Puducherry administration decided to close schools and colleges on 9 December. The decision was announced by the education minister of the Union Territory A Namassivayam amid the west-northward movement of Cyclone Mandous.