In the view of forecast of heavy rains by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Puducherry administration decided to close schools and colleges on 9 December. The decision was announced by the education minister of the Union Territory A Namassivayam amid the west-northward movement of Cyclone Mandous.

The decision came after the Tamil Nadu administration also decided to close schools and colleges is several districts of Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Vellore on 9 December citing heavy rains.

According to the latest data released by IMD, the deep depression that was over Southeast and the neighboring Southwest Bay of Bengal is moving nearly west-northwestward at a speed of 12 mph for the past 6 hours and is reported to be 390 km away from the coast of Karaikal and 480 km southwest of Chennai.

“The storm continued to move nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past 6 hours, and lay centered in the morning (0830 hours IST) of 08th December 2022 over Southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 9.5°N and longitude 83.8°E, about 300 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 420 km east-southeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 460 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 550 km southeast of Chennai," a release by the weather department said.

IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on 9 December. The rainfall is likely to reduce by 10 December and the forecast informs about light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places likely over north Tamil Nadu and Rayalseema.

The weather department also warned of gusting winds reaching 60Kmph along the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh, etc. The fishermen were warned about not venturing into the sea and the ones who are already in are advised to return to the coast.