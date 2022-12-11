The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 11 December said that Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, that made landfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, uprooted trees and caused flood and landfall conditions, has started to weaken.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 11 December said that Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, that made landfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, uprooted trees and caused flood and landfall conditions, has started to weaken.
"Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronouncLow-Pressureous") weakened into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Sunday.
"Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronouncLow-Pressureous") weakened into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Sunday.
As per the latest update from the IMD, "Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka & south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today.
As per the latest update from the IMD, "Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka & south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today.
Here are 10 points you need to know:
Here are 10 points you need to know:
As per IMD, the Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous") over north Tamil Nadu moved nearly west-southwestwards during the past six hours, weakened further and lay as a Low-Pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood on Saturday evening. "It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and weaken gradually further."
As per IMD, the Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous") over north Tamil Nadu moved nearly west-southwestwards during the past six hours, weakened further and lay as a Low-Pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood on Saturday evening. "It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and weaken gradually further."
On Saturday, the KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district recorded the highest 258 mm rainfall. The road from KVB Puram Mandal to Srikalahasti was blocked due to heavy water flow from nearby ponds and lakes.
On Saturday, the KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district recorded the highest 258 mm rainfall. The road from KVB Puram Mandal to Srikalahasti was blocked due to heavy water flow from nearby ponds and lakes.
After the heavy rains hit the southern coast of the state, many residential areas and trees were submerged. Several trees were also uprooted in many regions.
After the heavy rains hit the southern coast of the state, many residential areas and trees were submerged. Several trees were also uprooted in many regions.
The low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their accommodated hotels.
The low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their accommodated hotels.
According to the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of their sanitary workers was badly injured due to the storm and calamitic conditions in the state. At the time of the incident, the sanitary worker was on her job.
According to the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of their sanitary workers was badly injured due to the storm and calamitic conditions in the state. At the time of the incident, the sanitary worker was on her job.
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stating the failure of his administration in handling the Mandous Cyclone in Andhra Pradesh. "I read your statement that the district administration in all districts is alerted to take up relief activities for the people. Respected CM, I am sorry to tell you that I could see nothing of that nature anywhere in the places I visited," read the letter written to CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stating the failure of his administration in handling the Mandous Cyclone in Andhra Pradesh. "I read your statement that the district administration in all districts is alerted to take up relief activities for the people. Respected CM, I am sorry to tell you that I could see nothing of that nature anywhere in the places I visited," read the letter written to CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
As per IMD, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu too witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall.
As per IMD, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu too witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall.
"More than 200 people have been relocated to camps, and around 9000 provided with food," Commissoiner of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Gagandeep Bedi said adding that around 400-500 trees were uprooted.
"More than 200 people have been relocated to camps, and around 9000 provided with food," Commissoiner of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Gagandeep Bedi said adding that around 400-500 trees were uprooted.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday visited the areas badly affected by Cyclone Mandous in the state. "I inspected various places post the Cyclone Mandous. Precaution measures were also discussed with the district administration of the cyclone-affected areas," he said mentioning that he also inspected South Chennai Kottivakkam, Injambakkam areas and spoke with the fishermen community and distributed relief materials."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday visited the areas badly affected by Cyclone Mandous in the state. "I inspected various places post the Cyclone Mandous. Precaution measures were also discussed with the district administration of the cyclone-affected areas," he said mentioning that he also inspected South Chennai Kottivakkam, Injambakkam areas and spoke with the fishermen community and distributed relief materials."
According per the last update, four people have lost their lives due to the heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone. Apart from this, 98 cattle too lost their lives and 181 houses and huts have been damaged. Other damages are still being calculated. As many as 3,163 families stayed in 201 rescue camps. Food, drinking water and medicine were provided to take care of them.
According per the last update, four people have lost their lives due to the heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone. Apart from this, 98 cattle too lost their lives and 181 houses and huts have been damaged. Other damages are still being calculated. As many as 3,163 families stayed in 201 rescue camps. Food, drinking water and medicine were provided to take care of them.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.