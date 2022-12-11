Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stating the failure of his administration in handling the Mandous Cyclone in Andhra Pradesh. "I read your statement that the district administration in all districts is alerted to take up relief activities for the people. Respected CM, I am sorry to tell you that I could see nothing of that nature anywhere in the places I visited," read the letter written to CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.