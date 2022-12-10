Cyclone Mandous: Suburban trains in Chennai may be cancelled, rescheduled today1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 06:04 AM IST
In the wake of high risk of damage due to cyclone Mandous, Indian Railways has cancelled or rescheduled suburban trains
In the wake of Cyclone Mandous, many suburban trains in Chennai might get cancelled or rescheduled to avert any misfortunate incident, announced the Chennai Division of Southern Railway.