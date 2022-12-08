Cyclone 'Mandous' is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the midnight of December 9, the India Meteorological Department said today. As the cyclone will intensify, heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of Tamil Nadu.

In its bulletin issued today, the IMD said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 500 km off east south east of Karaikal. "It is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 km per hour around midnight of December 9," an IMD bulletin said.

The Tamil Nadu government has made all precautionary measures in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall.

Apart from Tamil NAdu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rains on December 10.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal during these days, along and off the Sri Lanka coast.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy today held a review meeting of the Puducherry Disaster Management Authority, in view of the heavy rainfall alert due to cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is on alert and ready to tackle any situation.

"Our team is ready with all kinds of equipment. Our team members are trained in their areas. Whenever we get a call for help, we'll immediately rush to the spot," said Sandeep Kumar, Commander and Sub-Inspector, 4 battalions, NDRF Arakkonam, on preparations ahead of cyclone Mandous.