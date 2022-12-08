Cyclone 'Mandous' update: Tamil Nadu on alert after heavy rainfall forecast1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 12:42 PM IST
- Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on midnight of Dec 9: IMD
Cyclone 'Mandous' is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the midnight of December 9, the India Meteorological Department said today. As the cyclone will intensify, heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of Tamil Nadu.