Cyclone 'Mandous' update: Tamil Nadu on alert after heavy rainfall forecast

In its bulletin issued today, the IMD said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 500 km off east south east of Karaikal. "It is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 km per hour around midnight of December 9," an IMD bulletin said.