In light of the "Mandous Cyclone," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Friday that the maximum wind speed could cross up to 85 kmph and has issued a red alert. During the previous six hours, the cyclonic storm that formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwest at a speed of 14 kmph, and it was centred off the eastern coast of India at 2:30 pm on December 9 over that region.

Here are some important facts about the storm

When and where is the cyclone is going to make landfall?

Mandous is anticipated to make landfall between Friday and Saturday night. It is predicted to land somewhere between Sriharikota and Mahabalipuram in Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD predicted that a cyclonic storm with a top sustained wind speed of 65 to 75 kmph and gusts up to 85 kmph would be present between Friday and Saturday.

Which states are expected to bear the maximum impact?

Three states were given red alerts by IMD regarding the cyclonic storm; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Apart from these states, IMD also reported that some parts of Maharashtra might receive unseasonal rainfall in the next 48 hours due to the cyclone storm.

Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone.

Which places are going to witness cyclonic rains?

On Friday, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema

Rains are likely to reduce on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh is anticipated.

What has IMD suggested to do during landfall?

IMD suggested a list of measures for the people to follow during the cyclone's landfall.

- People in north coastal Tamilnadu and Puducherry to remain in safe places till Saturday morning.

- Total suspension of fishing operations till 10th December evening.

- Regulate onshore and off-shore operations till 10th December evening.

- People are advised to be cautious while going outside.

- Regulate traffic.

- People should not move nearby to vulnerable structures

What are the preparations made by Disaster Management forces?

Following a heavy rainfall alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ten teams of the NDRF and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the state's southern coastal districts.

In Tamil Nadu, NDRF teams has been put in standby in Chennai. Numerous pieces of equipment like boats, High voltage motors, Sucker machines, Cutter machines etc were kept ready for rescue operations by NDRF.

Three districts of Tamil Nadu were given a red alert, informed officials. The districts that are on alert include Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram.