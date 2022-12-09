Cyclone Mandous: Which states to bear maximum impact? All questioned answered here2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 09:42 PM IST
Here is all the information you need to know about the approaching tropical cyclone Mandous
In light of the "Mandous Cyclone," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Friday that the maximum wind speed could cross up to 85 kmph and has issued a red alert. During the previous six hours, the cyclonic storm that formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwest at a speed of 14 kmph, and it was centred off the eastern coast of India at 2:30 pm on December 9 over that region.