In light of the "Mandous Cyclone," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Friday that the maximum wind speed could cross up to 85 kmph and has issued a red alert. During the previous six hours, the cyclonic storm that formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwest at a speed of 14 kmph, and it was centred off the eastern coast of India at 2:30 pm on December 9 over that region.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}