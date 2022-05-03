Cyclone may cross Odisha coast next week. These states likely to be affected

Cyclone may cross Odisha coast next week. These states likely to be affected1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
- Several weather models have predicted that the low-pressure may intensify into a cyclone and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast around May 10
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A low-pressure area, which is likely to be over the South Andaman Sea by the end of this week, could intensify into a cyclone and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast next week, as per reports.
A low-pressure area, which is likely to be over the South Andaman Sea by the end of this week, could intensify into a cyclone and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast next week, as per reports.
Though IMD is yet to predict the cyclone's probable path and its landfall, several weather models have predicted that the low-pressure may intensify into a cyclone and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast around May 10, as per Kalinga TV.
Though IMD is yet to predict the cyclone's probable path and its landfall, several weather models have predicted that the low-pressure may intensify into a cyclone and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast around May 10, as per Kalinga TV.
Sources further told Kalinga TV, that in case the cyclone circulation heads towards Odisha, districts like Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar is likely to be affected.
Sources further told Kalinga TV, that in case the cyclone circulation heads towards Odisha, districts like Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar is likely to be affected.
For now, the weather office said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas around May 4. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely over the region around May 6. A clear picture of the movement of the possible cyclone will be known by May 7, the weather office said.
For now, the weather office said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas around May 4. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely over the region around May 6. A clear picture of the movement of the possible cyclone will be known by May 7, the weather office said.
"Probability of cyclogenesis during next 120 hours high," the weather office said, even as it refrained from making any forecast on the path of the low-pressure system.
"Probability of cyclogenesis during next 120 hours high," the weather office said, even as it refrained from making any forecast on the path of the low-pressure system.
"It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours," it said.
"It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours," it said.
However, fishermen have been advised not to venture out on May 4 as squally wind is very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.
However, fishermen have been advised not to venture out on May 4 as squally wind is very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.