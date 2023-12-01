Cyclone Michaung alert: Schools shut in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam on December 4
Cyclone ‘Michaung’: All schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions will remain closed on December 4 amid heavy rainfall alert.
All schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions will remain closed on December 4, 2023 in the wake of Cyclone ‘Michaung’. The cyclone is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3, news agency PTI reported.