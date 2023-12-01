All schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions will remain closed on December 4, 2023 in the wake of Cyclone ‘Michaung’. The cyclone is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Friday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, reviewed preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for impending cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal.

The meeting was informed that fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea while adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services are being kept in readiness, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made 18 teams available to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry and 10 additional teams have been kept ready. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby, the statement said.

Cyclone Michaung's status The Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the NCMC about the current status of Michaung.

The depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hour and lay centered at 1130 hours IST on Friday — about 730 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 740 km east-southeast of Chennai, 860 km southeast of Nellore, 930 km southeast of Bapatla and 910 km southeast of Machilipatnam.

The cyclone may intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3.

Further, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh during forenoon of December 5 between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Rainfall alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm with rains in Pondicherry on Saturday, December 2, and heavy rainfall on December 3 and 4. Meanwhile, a weather department official said light to moderate rainfall was expected in major parts of North Tamil Nadu for the next four days.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur on December 1 and 2 in Delta districts. On December 3 from Thiruvallur to Mayiladuthurai north coastal districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall," he added.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in adjacent districts like Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambur, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur on December 4.

"Tiruvallur is expected to get very heavy rainfall and Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and Viluppuram and Kallakurichi is expected to receive heavy rainfall," he further said.

(With inputs from agencies)

