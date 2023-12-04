comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Cyclone Michaung: Chennai airport closes operations till 11:30 PM amid intense rain, airlines issue advisory
Cyclone Michaung: Chennai airport closes operations till 11:30 PM amid intense rain, airlines issue advisory

Cyclone Michaung: Amid the strong winds and intense spell of rain, the administration has decided to keep the Chennai airport closed

Cyclone Michaung, Chennai: Traffic police personnel on a waterlogged road amid heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai (PTI)Premium
Cyclone Michaung, Chennai: Traffic police personnel on a waterlogged road amid heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai (PTI)

Cyclone Michaung: The severe cyclonic storm Michaung is causing intense rains in Chennai with daily life thrown out of the gear due to the heavy downpour. Amid the strong winds and intense spell of rain, the administration has decided to keep the Chennai airport closed till 11:30 PM on Monday. Cyclone Michaung also led to disruption of several flights with 10 flights being cancelled while 20 flights being delayed due to heavy rains since midnight.

Cyclone Michaung Live Updates

The normal operations at the airport are not disrupted but the airlines have requested the passengers to confirm their flight status before leaving home.

Cyclone Michaung is expected to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Monday as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The wind speed of the severe cyclonic storm is expected to remain around 80-90 kmph and may even cross 100 kmph at some locations.

Cyclone Michaung: Roads flooded, flight, and trains operations hit in Chennai

The heavy rains around the coastal region of Tamil Nadu led to waterlogging incidents in several parts of the state. The coastal areas like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu have been receiving heavy rains since midnight, leading to the disruption of many flights and trains.

Due to the waterlogging, at least 14 subways in Chennai are closed while operations of the local subway train are suspended. The administration has announced a public holiday on Monday in several areas of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai.

The visuals of vehicles drifting amidst the inundated streets of Chennai are doing rounds on social media.

The states like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are also bracing for the impact of Cyclone Michaung. In Andhra Pradesh, officials have evacuated approximately 7,000 individuals across eight coastal districts, with plans in motion to evacuate a total of 28,000 residents. The decision to carry out further evacuations depended on the trajectory and intensity of the cyclone.

 

 

 

Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 02:48 PM IST
