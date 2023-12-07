Cyclone Michaung latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the central share of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of ₹493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. Singh added that the Centre had already released the first instalment of the same amount to both States.

Here are top 5 developments on Cyclone Michaung:

1. Cyclone Michaung weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand, a weather official said on Thursday. The cyclonic storm had ravaged Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the last few days.

"The cyclonic circulation Michaung has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand, causing light to moderate rainfall across the state in short spells. The situation will remain prevalent till today. The weather will remain cloudy tomorrow onwards," AE Kujur, a meteorologist from India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ranchi, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

2. Chennai continues to face major floods, the "third such occurring in the last eight years", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X. Visuals shared by news ANI showed some residential areas in the Madipakkam area of Guberan Nagar in Chennai that remains waterlogged. More than 61,000 people seek refuge in government-run shelters. Many others checked into service apartments and budget hotels due to shortages of water, essentials, and electricity, ANI reported.