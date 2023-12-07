Cyclone Michaung: Chennai facing 'major floods', PM Modi releases over ₹900 crore aid to Tamil Nadu, Andhra | 5 points
Cyclone Michaung: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the home ministry to release in advance the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of ₹493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Cyclone Michaung latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the central share of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of ₹493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. Singh added that the Centre had already released the first instalment of the same amount to both States.
3. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. He later held a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and a review meeting with the concerned officials.
Rajnath Singh said on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is distressed by the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu". Singh said PM Modi "is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis and has spoken to CM MK Stalin..."
He said, "I have also been directed by the Prime Minister to personally monitor the situation here...Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Metrological Department, NDRF, all central agencies have been doing the best they can to mitigate the current crisis..."
4. PM Modi has already approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore. This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.
Shah said this mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. "This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management," he added.
5. The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- will remain closed on Thursday.
