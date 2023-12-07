Cyclone Michaung latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the central share of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of ₹493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. Singh added that the Centre had already released the first instalment of the same amount to both States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top 5 developments on Cyclone Michaung: 1. Cyclone Michaung weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand, a weather official said on Thursday. The cyclonic storm had ravaged Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the last few days.

"The cyclonic circulation Michaung has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand, causing light to moderate rainfall across the state in short spells. The situation will remain prevalent till today. The weather will remain cloudy tomorrow onwards," AE Kujur, a meteorologist from India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ranchi, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Chennai continues to face major floods, the "third such occurring in the last eight years", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X. Visuals shared by news ANI showed some residential areas in the Madipakkam area of Guberan Nagar in Chennai that remains waterlogged. More than 61,000 people seek refuge in government-run shelters. Many others checked into service apartments and budget hotels due to shortages of water, essentials, and electricity, ANI reported.

3. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. He later held a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and a review meeting with the concerned officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajnath Singh said on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is distressed by the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu". Singh said PM Modi "is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis and has spoken to CM MK Stalin..."

He said, "I have also been directed by the Prime Minister to personally monitor the situation here...Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Metrological Department, NDRF, all central agencies have been doing the best they can to mitigate the current crisis..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. PM Modi has already approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore. This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Shah said this mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. "This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- will remain closed on Thursday.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.