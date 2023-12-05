Cyclone Michaung: Chennai airport resumes all arrival and departure operations

Cyclone Michaung: Following the rainfall due to the Cyclone Michaung, the Chennai International Airport Authority has declared the airfield open for all arrival and departure operations on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This timely announcement comes as a relief to travellers and the aviation community, as they can now resume their journeys without hindrance.

In a post on X, Chennai (MAA) Airport wrote, “Airfield now open for all arrival and departure operations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the North coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in most places and isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, decreasing thereafter.

“No water stagnation on Track-while-searches (TWSs) and Range-while scans (RWSs). However, a lot of slush/filth is found. 4 CFTs (Contracted Flying Training and support) are deployed for clearing the same, and manpower is also engaged in cleaning work," the airport authority said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further noted, “The Chennai Team confirmed that all Communications, Navigation and Surveillance Systems for Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) facilities are working normally."

Meanwhile, airlines and other stakeholders have been intimated for planning their operations accordingly. AAI would disseminate this information to the general public through social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement read, “Air Traffic Management would give priority for departures to clear the stranded passengers at the airport."

Airport authority further noted that there are 21 aircraft on the ground and around 1500 PAXS (the number of passengers carried by an airline) in the Terminals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“F&B Concessionaire has ensured that an adequate quantity of food is available in their outlets. The Chennai Airport Team has been advised to ensure proper upkeep of terminals, traffic management, and availability of trollies and all other pax facilities," the statement read.

Chennai Police confirmed the deaths of at least eight lives as storms battered southeast coast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The anticipated decrease in rainfall intensity provides a welcomed respite following the destructive impact of Cyclone Michaung on Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

In certain areas of Chennai, residents have noted a cessation of rainfall since the early hours of Tuesday and have reported the restoration of power services in those locations.

Despite these positive developments, it is important to note that train services to and from the city continue to be suspended, highlighting the ongoing challenges in restoring full normalcy in the aftermath of the cyclone.

On Tuesday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung in the state. Specifically, the Chief Minister visited the rain relief camp established in Kannapar Thital, Chennai. The relief efforts include 162 centers, with 43 currently in operation, catering to the needs of 2,477 residents from Chennai.

Additionally, 20 kitchens are functioning to provide meals for the occupants of these relief centers. In light of the situation, the state government has inquired with authorities regarding the availability and quality of ready-made items such as rice, dal, and vegetables to ensure the provision of food for those seeking shelter in the relief camps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are facing the worst storm in recent memory," Tamil Nadu state chief minister M.K. Stalin said, in a statement late Monday.

Chennai witnessed significant disruption in public life as extensive downpours heavily impacted various parts of the city. Numerous localities, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, areas surrounding the Omandurar Government Multispecialty Hospital, and other low-lying regions, experienced flooding attributed to continuous and intense rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The inundation of these areas underscored the challenges posed by the persistent heavy rains, causing inconvenience and difficulties for residents and commuters in the affected zones.

(With inputs from agencies)

