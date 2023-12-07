Cyclone Michaung: Chennai schools, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
Cyclone Michaung: Schools and colleges in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu will remain closed for another day, the state government said on Thursday. The official statement came as parts of the city remain waterlogged following heavy rainfall.
The Tamil Nadu government announced that schools and colleges in the Chennai district will remain closed tomorrow, December 8, as relief works are underway in rain-affected areas. Chennai has been receiving incessant rainfall over the few days in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. The city has been witnessing “major flood" situations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.