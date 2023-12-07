Cyclone Michaung: Chennai schools, colleges to remain shut tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government announced that schools and colleges in the Chennai district will remain closed tomorrow, December 8, as relief works are underway in rain-affected areas. Chennai has been receiving incessant rainfall over the few days in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. The city has been witnessing “major flood" situations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena briefed about the restoration work that is underway in Chennai after cyclone Michaung hit the city. He said that 9,000 officials from other districts are deployed for the relief work.

"Work on water stagnation at 343 places is underway. Food packets are being distributed in the flood-affected areas. Other district workers like medical staff, fire service staff, EN staff, etc., have been called to work in Chennai for restoration. A total of 9,000 officials from other districts are also deployed for the relief work in Chennai," Meena was quoted by PTI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meena emphasised that a huge improvement has been found from Thursday morning. "Till tomorrow evening 100 per cent power supply will be given," he added.

Bus, train services in Chennai The chief secretary said that state government is trying to pump out the logged water from the low lying areas. As many as "488 bus routes are there in Chennai, out of which 39 bus routes are still left to be cleared," he added.

Meanwhile, train services from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore were restored from Thursday. "Barring a few changes in the pattern of services, most of the mail/express services from Chennai Central will be fully functional in all directions from Friday," Southern Railway said in a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The suburban services in Chennai Suburban Terminal/Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi – Sullurupettai section will run as per the regular pattern of services with effect from December 8," the release said.

Projects and financial aid Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the central share of the second installment of the SDRF of ₹493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The Centre also approved the first urban flood mitigation project of ₹561.29 crore for 'Integrated Urban Flood Management Activities for Chennai Basin Project' under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes central assistance of ₹500 crore, the Defence Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

