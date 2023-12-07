Cyclone Michaung, Chennai: Southern Railway cancels 15 train services today; check complete list
Cyclone Michaung, Chennai: Southern Railways advised passengers to take note of the affected trains and plan their journeys accordingly.
The Southern Railways has cancelled 15 trains for December 7 due to torrential rains and water logging in Chennai.
In addition, the authorities informed that suburban trains between Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu, and Chintadripet-Velachery would run according to their scheduled schedules.
A holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts after Cyclone Michaung.
In six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- schools and colleges will be closed on Thursday.
Flood situation in Chennai
Rajnath Singh, the Union Defense Minister, will arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the flood situation following Cyclone Michaung.
During Singh's aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, Thangam Thennarasu, the state's Finance Minister, will accompany him.
On the day of the aerial survey, the Defence Minister will be accompanied by the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan.
A meeting between the Defence Minister and Chief Minister MK Stalin will follow his aerial visit to review relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.
(With ANI inputs)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.