The Southern Railways has cancelled 15 trains for December 7 due to torrential rains and water logging in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development came after several other trains were cancelled, including the Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special and the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special.

It was advised that passengers take note of the affected trains and plan their journeys accordingly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cancelled trains include Dr MGR Central - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Adaman Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express, Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special, ANI quoted the officials as stating through a release.

In addition, the authorities informed that suburban trains between Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu, and Chintadripet-Velachery would run according to their scheduled schedules.

A holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts after Cyclone Michaung. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- schools and colleges will be closed on Thursday.

Flood situation in Chennai Rajnath Singh, the Union Defense Minister, will arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the flood situation following Cyclone Michaung.

During Singh's aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, Thangam Thennarasu, the state's Finance Minister, will accompany him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the day of the aerial survey, the Defence Minister will be accompanied by the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan.

A meeting between the Defence Minister and Chief Minister MK Stalin will follow his aerial visit to review relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.