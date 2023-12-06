Cyclone Michaung effect: Heavy rain likely in Chhattisgarh, AP, Odisha | Top 10 updates
Cyclone Michaung: The cyclone's intensity weakens but heavy rain is expected in Chhattisgarh, AP and Odisha; Rajnath Singh to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow
Two days after facing the fury of Cyclone Michaung, many parts of Chennai continued to reel under severe flooding, water-logging, and power outage. To assess the flood situation in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.