Two days after facing the fury of Cyclone Michaung, many parts of Chennai continued to reel under severe flooding, water-logging, and power outage. To assess the flood situation in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Despite weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area, Cyclone Michaung is expected to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and North Andhra Pradesh for the next 10-12 hours, according to IMD.

South Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will not receive any more rain due to the cyclone. However, several districts continue to grapple with its aftermath. Here are the top updates on the Michaung cyclone.

Michaung Cyclone: Latest updates

-As people continue to face severe flooding, and power cuts in several parts of Chennai, the government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the city on December 7.

-Rescue operations continued to save people stuck in water-logged areas of the city including localities like Velachery and Tambaram. On Wednesday too, people were seen leaving their homes and calling for help. Boats were ferrying people to higher ground.

-After making landfall, the cyclonic storm has weakened into a low-pressure area and will not have any disastrous impact, DG IMD Mrityunjay Mohapatra told ANI on Wednesday.

-The cyclone lies over south Chhattisgarh and the neighbourhood at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, said IMD in its bulletin. It is likely to become less marked during the next 12 hours.

-The cyclone is likely to move north-northeastward and weaken further. In the next 12-18 hours, rainfall will continue in some places. Moreover, isolated heavy rainfall may occur from 7 cm to 11 cm in areas of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and North Andhra Pradesh, Mohapatra told ANI.

-Apart from the previously mentioned states, south Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are completely clear, said Mohapatra, ruling out any possibility of heavy rainfall. He also said that fishermen in these states can venture into the sea to earn their livelihood.

-The weather forecast agency has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep. There was no rain forecast in the bulletin for Thursday.

-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took stock of cyclone-affected areas on Wednesday. Moreover, he also distributed items of necessities like food and milk to the victims of cyclone-induced floods. He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate interim relief fund of ₹5,060 crore.

-"Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our fieldwork with the hope that the situation will improve soon," MK Stalin posted on X.

-In southern Odisha, severe rainfall due to cyclonic storm Michaung's landfall in Andhra Pradesh caused damage to standing crops. The government has sought damage assessment reports from district collectors.

