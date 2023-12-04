Cyclone Michaung latest updates: As cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to make landfall tonight in Southern Andhra Pradesh and the North coast of Tamil Nadu, several parts of Chennai continue to receive heavy rainfall with very strong winds. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued around 15 people from Chennai's Tambaram area as it witnessed severe waterlogging. People were rescued from Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur neighbourhoods in Tambaram due to waterlogging and power outages in the area. Sharing latest updates on Cyclone Michaung, S Balachandran, Director, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai said, “Cyclone 'Michaung' lies about 100 km from East-North East of Chennai. In the last 6 hours, it has moved at the speed of 10 km/hr and it's expected to move in the northwest direction, intensified to severe cyclonic storm is expected by 4 noon today. Further, it will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh, expected to cross Nellore- Machilipatnam by tomorrow at 4 noon. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue till this evening in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts."

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned several places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that heavy rain and thunderstorms would occur today i.e. on 4 December, as a result of Cyclone Michaung.

As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, the weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain over the Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram districts while heavy rains have been predicted at one or two places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Tirupattur area.