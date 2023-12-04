Cyclone Michaung latest updates: As cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to make landfall tonight in Southern Andhra Pradesh and the North coast of Tamil Nadu, several parts of Chennai continue to receive heavy rainfall with very strong winds. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued around 15 people from Chennai's Tambaram area as it witnessed severe waterlogging. People were rescued from Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur neighbourhoods in Tambaram due to waterlogging and power outages in the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing latest updates on Cyclone Michaung, S Balachandran, Director, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai said, “Cyclone 'Michaung' lies about 100 km from East-North East of Chennai. In the last 6 hours, it has moved at the speed of 10 km/hr and it's expected to move in the northwest direction, intensified to severe cyclonic storm is expected by 4 noon today. Further, it will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh, expected to cross Nellore- Machilipatnam by tomorrow at 4 noon. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue till this evening in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts."

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned several places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that heavy rain and thunderstorms would occur today i.e. on 4 December, as a result of Cyclone Michaung. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, the weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain over the Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram districts while heavy rains have been predicted at one or two places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Tirupattur area.

Section 144 imposed The Puducherry district administration has imposed Section 144 of the IPC on the coastal areas close to the sea shore of Puducherry. In order to prevent any loss of life or property, the district administration restricted the movement of all persons on the coastal areas near the sea-shore has been prohibited from 7 p.m. on December 3 until 6 p.m. on December 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Newly constructed wall collapses in Chennai, two dead A newly constructed wall collapsed in the Kanathur area, East Coastal Road, Chennai, this morning. Two people died and one was critically injured in this incident. The deceased are residents of Jharkhand. Kanathur Police are investigating the matter, news agency ANI reported citing Kanthur Police.

Trains cancelled 11 express trains have cancelled after water level breached the danger mark in Basin Bridge-Vyasarpadi section. Amidst heavy rainfall and waterlogging, train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections have been temporarily halted for 8 hours. Only Passenger Specials will be operated in these sections until further advice, as reported by ANI.

PM Modi cautions countrymen as 'Cyclone Michaung' approaches Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned countrymen amid approaching 'Cyclone Michaung', saying that he was in constant touch with the governments of states on the eastern coast to coordinate relief and rescue efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also urged BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to join the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration.

"Amidst all this excitement and enthusiasm, the possibility of a cyclone is looming large and that is why, even in this moment of celebration, I would advise fellow countrymen to remain alert to Cyclone Michaung," PM Modi said while addressing a victory rally at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Sunday.

"The central government is continuously in touch with the state governments and is also providing them with all possible assistance. I would like to appeal to the BJP workers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and, especially Andhra Pradesh, to join in the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.