Cyclone Michaung likely to form over Bay of Bengal, may impact coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: IMD
The IMD GFS indicated that a low-pressure area formed over the south Andaman Sea may cross the Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts on 5 December as a very severe cyclonic storm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 27 November issued a weather forecast stating that a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' will likely form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around 1 December.
Earlier in the day, the met department said that scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over the South Andaman Sea.
It added that sea conditions are likely to be moderate to rough over the south Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar Islands.
“Associated maximum sustained wind speed is 10 knots gusting to 20 knots. Estimated central pressure 1010 HPA. Sea condition is likely to be moderate to rough over the south Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," it added.
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’:
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ on Friday morning.
Heavy rainfall was reported in the northeastern states of Tripura and Mizoram, due to the cyclonic storm. The Tripura government had declared a holiday for all government and private schools and Anganwadi centers in the state, according to PTI. Air services were also badly affected.
During this season, the storm was the second deep depression, while the previous cyclone Hamoon also headed toward the Bangladesh coast.
With agency inputs.
