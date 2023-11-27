The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 27 November issued a weather forecast stating that a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' will likely form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around 1 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Under the influence of yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and adjoining south Thailand, a low pressure area formed over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Malacca Strait at 8.30 am today. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 29. After that, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours," it said.

The IMD GFS indicated that low pressure area formed over south Andaman Sea may cross the Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts on 5 December as a very severe cyclonic storm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Tropical Weather Outlook issued by the IMD, the formation of a depression over the South Bay of Bengal during November 29-30 is indicated, while its intensification into a cyclonic storm and its northeastwards recurvature are predicted too. However, the area of formation of depression, time of formation, and point of recurvature may vary.

Cyclone Michaung: Earlier, senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls had earlier tweeted: “A tropical low is crossing the Malay Peninsula toward the Andaman Sea & can become a depression in the Bay of Bengal around midweek. Good chance to become Cyclonic Storm Michaung before threatening eastern India or Bangladesh next weekend or early the following week." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The name suggested by Myanmar, the cyclone will be called Cyclone Michaung. This year, if this cyclone forms, it with the sixth in the Indian Ocean, while the fourth in the Bay of Bengal.

IMD warning: IMD said that a low-pressure area has been formed near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, adding it may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on around 29 November.

“It is like to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 29. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours," the weather agency said in a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the met department is yet to make any prediction on its likely movement towards the coast and landfall. However, IMD issued an orange alert in the area on 28 and 29 November.

“Andaman & Nicobar Islands is likely to experience Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) and Gusty Winds (40-50 km) on 28th & 29th November," the agency posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the met department said that scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over the South Andaman Sea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It added that sea conditions are likely to be moderate to rough over the south Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar Islands.

“Associated maximum sustained wind speed is 10 knots gusting to 20 knots. Estimated central pressure 1010 HPA. Sea condition is likely to be moderate to rough over the south Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," it added.

Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ on Friday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall was reported in the northeastern states of Tripura and Mizoram, due to the cyclonic storm. The Tripura government had declared a holiday for all government and private schools and Anganwadi centers in the state, according to PTI. Air services were also badly affected.

During this season, the storm was the second deep depression, while the previous cyclone Hamoon also headed toward the Bangladesh coast.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

