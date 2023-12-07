The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung .

Here are the ten latest updates.

1. As reported by ANI, educational institutions in six taluks, namely Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram, will be closed. In the Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur blocks of Kancheepuram, schools and colleges will also remain shut on Thursday. Despite the announced closures in certain areas, schools and colleges in Walajabad and Utiramerur will operate as usual.

2. Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Chennai, Southern Railways decided to cancel a total of 15 trains on Thursday. Among the affected services scheduled for December 7, Thursday, were the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special, as announced by the railway authorities.

3. The cancelled trains include- Dr MGR Central - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Adaman Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express, Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special, the officials stated through a release.

4. The authorities further informed that the suburban trains in Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu and Chintadripet -Velachery (MRTS) sections would run as per their scheduled timings.

5. Additionally, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday to evaluate the current flood situation following Cyclone Michaung. During his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Tamil Nadu, Singh will be joined by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister, and the chief secretary. Additionally, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, is set to accompany the Defence Minister during the same aerial survey.

6. In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, Chennai faced challenges, and relief operations by the Indian Air Force persisted until Wednesday evening. Throughout these operations, the Indian Air Force delivered a cumulative total of 2,300 kg of relief material to the areas affected by flooding.