Cyclone Michaung: Schools, colleges closed across 4 Tamil Nadu districts today; 15 trains cancelled. 10 Updates
Cyclone Michaung: The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in four districts of Tamil Nadu due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts.
The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung.
7. Collaborating with the Tamil Nadu government, the Indian Air Force conducted relief operations in coordination with multiple state agencies. During the early hours of Wednesday, four Chetak helicopters were deployed to carry out air drops in South Chennai, spanning from Medavakkam to Puzhudivakkam metro station, covering a total of 8 locations. Additionally, relief drops were made in North Chennai from Manali Petro Chemicals through the inner ring road, delivering Manali fertilizers to Nappalayam at 8 different locations.
8. Earlier, on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin surveyed the regions impacted by Cyclone Michaung. During the assessment, he distributed essential items, including milk, to the individuals affected by the floods in Chennai.
9. “The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our fieldwork with the hope that the situation will improve soon," CM Stalin wrote on X.
10. Despite the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' making landfall on the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast, the extensive rainfall resulting from its impact led to significant harm to standing crops in southern Odisha. Consequently, the state government has requested damage assessment reports from district collectors to evaluate the extent of the impact on agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies)
